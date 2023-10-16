The India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 clash in Ahmedabad saw Rohit Sharma's men secure a comprehensive 7-wicket win over their arch-rivals. While it was India's proficient all-round display that earned them a deserved win, there's plenty of buzz on social media over non-cricketing reasons as well. After videos of people raising 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans as Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan walked to the dugout went viral, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his take on the matter.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra asked why it was just one person who was targeted by fans. The former India opening batter suggested that a 20 or 30-second clip can't paint the entire picture.

India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool… pic.twitter.com/MJnPJsERyK — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) October 14, 2023

"If you are getting a certain kind of behaviour if you have a problem although no one has said anything, only Mickey Arthur said, I haven't heard any Pakistan player speaking, but if anyone among them speaks, you might need to look slightly within that why it happened with only one guy. Why did it not happen with the others?", he said.

"The entire story is not there in 20 or 30-second clips. India is an extremely inclusive country and we treat everyone with love and a lot of people will stand witness to that. If someone has an agenda, they can peddle it."

Chopra further delved into the narratives of social media, saying what one or two clips suggested can't be the story of the entire stadium. It might not even be true.

"What you see is not always the entire truth and it's more than half the time not the truth on social media. If you see one or two clips and you feel that's what has happened with everyone, it's not necessary that's the truth," he further said.

Chopra also explained that while a video of people targeting Rizwan went viral, Afghanistan players like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, etc. received massive support from Indian players at different venues.

India posted a comfortable 7-wicket win against Pakistan Saturday, in its eight straight win against the neighbouring country in the World Cup.

The Pakistan team's visit to the World Cup and the grand welcome it has received in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad has drawn mixed responses. Many cricket fans have said political differences should not be allowed to ruin the game. Others have pointed to Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism and questioned how normal sports relations can be maintained despite tension on the borders.