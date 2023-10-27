The England cricket team has had a poor outing with the bat on Thursday. During a Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first. The side was bundled out for 156 with Ben Stokes being their best performer with a score of 43. While majority of the England batters found their own way to lose their wickets, the dismissal of Adil Rashid was certainly the most bizzare one.

Maheesh Theekshana bowled a wide ball down the leg stump to England batter David Willey. Kusal Mendis collected the ball behind the stumps and showed superb awareness to notice that Adil Rashid, the non-striker, was wandering out of his crease.

Mendis cashed in on the opportunity by hitting the stumps at the other end with a brilliant throw, catching Rashid short of the crease.

Watch the video here:

England needed a return to their aggressive ways but they produced a cagey batting effort to get bowled out for a modest total against a confident Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Having logged just two points from four games, England were expected to show some urgency but the defending champions struggled massively on a pitch that offered spongy bounce after batting by choice.

Advertisement

But more than the surface or the enterprising Sri Lankan bowlers, the English batsmen battled inner demons, save Ben Stokes who made a gritty 43 off 73 balls.

Opener Dawid Malan who milked 45 runs with Jonny Bairstow, could be excused though.

Angelo Mathews, an injury replacement for pacer Matheesha Pathirana, put him in two minds with a delivery that bounced from the length just enough to take an edge off his bat to Kusal Mendis behind the stumps.

However, Malan during his 25-ball 28 showed that the pitch is not a hard one to bat on while essaying some gorgeous drives through the off-side.

Unfortunately, the route was not taken by several subsequent batters and they were also culpable of playing some really poor cricket.

(With PTI Inputs)