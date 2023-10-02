England vs Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Updates:England will take on Bangladesh in their ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Monday in Guwahati. England's previous warm-up game against India got washed due to heavy rain at the same venue on Saturday. On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their previous warm-up match. It will be interesting to see that which will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard)