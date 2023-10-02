Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Score Updates
Eng vs Ban, ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live: England will take on Bangladesh in their ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Monday in Guwahati.
Eng vs Ban, ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live: England aim for a win© AFP
England vs Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match, Live Updates:England will take on Bangladesh in their ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Monday in Guwahati. England's previous warm-up game against India got washed due to heavy rain at the same venue on Saturday. On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their previous warm-up match. It will be interesting to see that which will be dominating the other. (Live Scorecard)
ENG vs BAN, ODI World Cup Live Updates
The biggest cricketing event is on the horizon and in the final round of warm-up matches, England take on Bangladesh in Guwahati as both teams look to tighten the screws before the 2023 Cricket World Cup begins. England are the reigning champions and have a fantastic white-ball team but they will need to hit their stride as a slow start could be pretty challenging to bounce back from. Their previous warm-up game against India was washed out at the same venue, so they hope to get some game time under their belt. Bangladesh on the other hand put on a dominant display against Sri Lanka in their previous warm-up game, winning the contest by 7 wickets and plenty of balls to spare. Young Tanzid Hasan put on a stellar display before the likes of Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan capitalised on the fast start. Their bowling too looked solid and they will hope to cause an upset going into the main event. Who are you backing to win this one?