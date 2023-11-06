The Indian cricket team romped to their 8th victory in as many matches as it hammered South Africa in a Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The Indian team's stupendous show in the tournament has earned them plenty of plaudits from the cricketing universe. Against the Proteas, India secured a whopping 243-run win to strengthen their spot at the top of the points table. But, there remain some like former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza who feel Rohit Sharma's men are 'manipulating DRS' to get things their way.

Raza, in a chat on a Pakistani TV channel, said that DRS manipulation in the World Cup has been key to India's success in this campaign. He cited the example of Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal in the match to explain his point.

"Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures. We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen was the batter and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible?

"The impact was in line, but the ball was headed towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible," Raza said on the Pakistani channel ABN.

Hasan Raza Raises Questions on Indian Victory!

1 :- DRS was manipulated by BCCI with help of Broadcasters

2:- DRS was also Manipulated in 2011 when Sachin Tendulkar was playing Against Saeed Ajmal.

3:- Why Indian Team is Playing Outclass in every worldcup Event Happened in India.… pic.twitter.com/ieIJGy0cqH — Hasnain Liaquat (@iHasnainLiaquat) November 5, 2023

Raza even said that India had manipulated DRS in the World Cup match against Pakistan too.

"It was not the first time. The review in the match between Pakistan and South Africa and the last wicket partnership. They did not even apologise. Home conditions and home advantages come into play," he added.

The former Pakistan cricketer also stressed that India had manipulated DRS in the 2011 World Cup too, particularly for the infamous incident involving Sachin Tendulkar and Saeed Ajmal.

Raza feels it's this sort of 'home advantage' that has played a crucial role in Team India's domination in the ODI World Cup this year.