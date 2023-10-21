Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar vented out his frustration after Pakistan lost their World Cup game against Australia in Bengaluru on Friday. Akhtar said he was "thoroughly disappointed" with the lack of hunger and desire within the team. Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to play a big knock once again, drawing criticism from all corners. He managed just 18 runs in 14 balls after getting off to a good start. Akhtar feels Babar needs to score against big teams to justify the "big player" tag.

"Babar Azam is a great player, but again, you need to play a great innings. You can't make yourself a big name by not scoring against big teams. If you want to prove that you are a big player, you have to score runs in big games. You shouldn't lose hope," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir dropped David Warner in the fifth over off Shaheen Afridi's delivery and Pakistan had to pay the price as Warner went on to smash a brilliant 163 off 124 balls.

Akhtar lashed out at the management, and questioned whether Pakistan really deserve to play in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

"To bring Iftikhar as the first change (in bowling), Usama Mir's dropped catch, all this is beyond my understanding. What is the management thinking? Pakistan's (semi-final) chances are looking grim. You still have to play England, New Zealand and South Africa. I have a question. Does this Pakistan team deserve to play in the semi-finals? Thoroughly disappointed," he added.

Centuries from Warner and Mitchell Marsh (121) took Australia to a mammoth target of 367/9. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out on 305.

This was Pakistan's second defeat in four games so far, having also lost to India last week.

Australia, on the other hand, are back on track after registering back-to-back wins. They had lost their first two games to India and South Africa, respectively.