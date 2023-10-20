Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra took a dig at Pakistan after a lack of disciplined bowling and couple of missed catches resulted in the Babar Azam-led side allowing Australia to grab control in their Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Friday. Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh both slammed centuries and stitched together a brilliant 259-run partnership for the first wicket as Pakistan toiled in the Bangalore heat. Chopra took to social media to say that the DJ at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore should play the song 'Dil Dil Pakistan' in order to motivate them.

The comment came in connection to Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur's comments following their loss against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Arthur complained about the lack of support for Pakistan and also pointed out that 'Dil Dil Pakistan' - the unofficial anthem for the Pakistan cricket team was not played enough at the venue during the much-anticipated match.

"Koi DJ ko keh kar ‘Dil Dil Pakistan' bajwa do at The Chinnaswamy. Pakistan desperately needs a wicket. It's a flat track alright but this is fast moving towards 375+ score," he posted on X (formerly called Twitter).

Koi DJ ko keh kar ‘Dil Dil Pakistan' bajwa do at The Chinnaswamy. Pakistan desperately needs a wicket. It's a flat track alright but this is fast moving towards 375+ score. #CWC23 #PakvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 20, 2023

Warner was dropped by Usama Mir off Shaheen Shah Afridi when he had made just 10.

In a brutal assault, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf conceded 24 runs in one over.

Highest partnerships in World Cups (any wicket)

372 - Chris Gayle & Marlon Samuels (WI) vs ZIM, Canberra, 2015

318 - Sourav Ganguly & Rahul Dravid (IND) vs SL, Taunton, 1999

282 - Tillakaratne Dilshan & Upul Tharanga (SL) vs ZIM, Pallekele, 2011

273* - Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra (NZ) vs ENG, Ahmedabad, 2023

260 - David Warner & Steve Smith (AUS) vs AFG, Perth, 2015

259 - Mitchell Marsh & David Warner (AUS) vs PAK, Bengaluru, 2023

Pakistan made one change from the team defeated by India with Mir coming in for fellow leg spinner Shadab Khan.

Australia are unchanged following their win against Sri Lanka, their first in the tournament after two opening losses.

Pakistan have two wins and one defeat.

