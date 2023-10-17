It was a happy hunting day for the Pat Cummins-led Australian cricket team in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday. After losing their first two matches, Australia desperately needed to get back to winning ways at the Cricket World Cup 2023, and the side did it with supreme perfection. However, there was one moment in the game, when David Warner was left fuming over a LBW decision. The left-handed star batter was visibly displeased by a LBW call from umpire Joel Wilson.

During Australia's 210-run chase against Sri Lanka, David Warner had just started his onslaught when he had to depart in the fourth over by pacer Dilshan Madushanka. Off a back of a length delivery, that moved towards the leg, Warner hopped and looked to steer the ball towards on-side. However, the bowler appealed and the umpire game the Australian batter out.

Despite Warner going for DRS, the umpire's decision was upheld due to the umpire's call. David Warner was a frustrated man after the decision as he let out of roar of despair.

Five-time champions Australia registered their first victory of the World Cup campaign with a commanding victory over Sri Lanka here on Monday.

Australian bowling line-up set the tone of the game and the batters kept their focus to clinch a five-wicket victory.

Australia stumbled early in the innings with David Warner, who is featuring in his last ODI World Cup, losing his wicket for a score of 11. Dilshan Madushanka trapped Warner in front of the stumps in the fourth over.

Raising further hopes for Sri Lanka, he sent Steve Smith back to the dugout for a duck.

Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne drove the innings from that point preventing yet another collapse. Marsh went on to score 52 but he was run out to due to good work in the field by Karunaratne. Kusal Mendis did not make any mistake as he dislodged the stumps before Marsh could drag his bat into the crease.

Josh Inglis joined Labuschagne. Madushanka claimed the third victim of his night sending Labuschagne back for 40 in in 29th over. Dunith Wellalage claimed a consolation wicket of Inglis who struck a crucial 58 of 59 balls.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis took the Baggy Greens across the finishing line with scores of 31* and 20* respectively.

Earlier in the innings, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 209 runs in 43.3 overs.

