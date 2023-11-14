The Pakistan cricket team's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign never really took off. With only four wins in nine matches, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side finished their Cricket World on a disappointing note. Nothing really worked for the Pakistan cricket team. On top of that there were reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board was not really happy with Babar Azam's captaincy. The star batter was heavily criticised by former Pakistan cricket team players. Naturally, Babar was unhappy.

He gave a sharp response to the criticism ahead of Pakistan's final round-robin stage match against England. "It's very easy to give opinion on TV. If someone wishes to offer advice, they are welcome to call me directly, my number is known to everyone," Babar Azam said, referring to the criticism.

The comment seemed to have not gone down well with several former Pakistan cricket team players Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi.

"That response wasn't needed at all. Just focus on playing well. Perform in a way that no one has to call you," Shahid Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram also said something similar. "If you do well, everything goes fine. But if you don't, then you have to be answerable to people and the press. And don't worry about what people say, you need to be immune to this," Wasim Akram was quoted as saying by the report.

Former cricketers Waqar Younis, Aqib Javed and Shahid Afridi are under consideration for important posts in the Pakistan Board and team set-up after the World Cup, according to a report by news agency PTI. The names of Younis Khan and Azhar Ali are also doing the rounds as a new set up will be in place as soon as the interim arrangement ends.

The Zaka Ashraf-led 12-member committee, running the PCB, has got a three-month extension which will end in February next year.

A PCB insider said important positions including chief selector, Director of cricket and coaching staff of the national side will be up for grabs.

"After the World Cup since the Pakistan squad has to leave for Australia and New Zealand. Zaka Ashraf who heads the cricket management committee running the Pakistan Cricket Board affairs has already started discussing possible plans and appointments for the future," the insider said.

The source said that even the name of Shoaib Malik was under consideration for either captain or coach of the national T20 side.

With PTI inputs