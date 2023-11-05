Legendary Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag took a subtle dig at Pakistan after they ended up conceding 401 against New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter on Saturday. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali all conceded more than 80 runs in their respective 10 overs as Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson played impressive knocks. Sehwag took to social media to laud Ravindra and even made a reference to the fact that the New Zealand cricketer was named after the legendary India duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Rachin Ravindra hit his third century of the tournament while Kane Williamson just missed a hundred as New Zealand pushed Pakistan closer to World Cup elimination by piling up 401-6 on Saturday.

Ravindra continued his superb form with a 94-ball 108 with 15 boundaries and a six and was matched stroke for stroke by Williamson whose 79-ball 95 was spiced with two sixes and ten boundaries.

Sachin aur Rahul ko aadat rahi hai saalon se Pakistan ko takleef dene ki . Silsila zaari hai.

What an innings by Rachin. Phainta lagaya hai #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/Roguqr6DMn — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 4, 2023

This was Ravindra's third century of the tournament -- in addition to two half centuries -- and he was in total control until he holed out at deep mid-wicket off Mohammad Wasim in the 36th over.

On a dry looking Chinnaswamy pitch, Pakistan entered the match with four fast bowlers and two part-time spinners and with rain forecast in the afternoon sent New Zealand in to bat.

In contrast, New Zealand brought in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi in addition to three other slow bowlers including an in-form Mitchell Santner.

Pakistan, needing a win to stay in the tournament, have never chased more than the 348 they achieved against Australia in Lahore last year.

(With AFP inputs)