After narrowly missing out on his century last week, which would've put him on level terms with Sachin Tendulkar as the batter with the most number of tons, India batter Virat Kohli was expected to deliver a good show against England in Lucknow on Sunday. However, the India star had a rare bad day as he was dismissed for 0. His stay at the crease was limited to just nine balls during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England in Lucknow. This was Kohli's 34th duck in international cricket, the same as Tendulkar, who played 664 match during his illustrious career. Meanwhile, the game against England is Kohli's 513th international match.

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan leads the dubious list with 59 noughts to his name, while Zaheer Khan head the Indian list with 44 ducks.

Kohli has been in good form at this 50-over showpiece, hitting a match-winning 95 against New Zealand last week.

He started by scoring 85 in India's opening match against Australia and followed it up with a 55 not out (Afghanistan), 16 (Pakistan), 103 not out (Bangladesh).

Sunday's duck was his 16th in ODIs in his 275th innings.

Kohli has scored 13,437 ODI runs at an average of over 58 since his debut in 2008.

Skipper Rohit Sharma completed 18,000 runs in international cricket, becoming the only fifth Indian to do so.

The 36-year-old veteran accomplished this milestone during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Lucknow.

During the match, Rohit batted in an extremely tough situation. Withstanding a fall of wickets from the other end, he kept one end steady to score 87 in 101 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes. He scored runs at a strike rate of over 86. However, he could not complete his eighth World Cup century.

In 457 international matches, Rohit has scored 18,040 runs at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 86.71, with 45 centuries and 99 half-centuries. His best score is 264, which is also the highest-ever score in ODIs.

In 52 Tests, Rohit has scored 3,677 runs at an average of 46.54, with 10 centuries and 16 half-centuries in 88 innings. His best individual score is 212.

Rohit has also played 257 ODIs for India, in which he has scored 10,510 runs at an average of 49.57. He has 31 fifties and 54 half-centuries in this format, with the best score of 264. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.

In 148 matches in the T20I format, Rohit has scored 3,853 runs at an average of 31.32 and a strike rate of over 139. He has scored four centuries and 29 half-centuries in 140 innings, with the best score of 118. He is the second-highest run-scorer ever in T20Is.

The highest run-scorer for India and international cricket overall is Sachin Tendulkar, who has 34,357 runs in 664 matches at an average of 48.52, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties. His best individual score is 248*

(With AFP and ANI Inputs)