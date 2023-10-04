Hit by injuries to crucial players, Sri Lanka will make yet another attempt to end the "curse" and win the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time since 1996. Eighth in the ODI rankings, Sri Lanka warmed up for the tournament with a 10-wicket humiliation at the hands of India in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 51 with India pacer Mohammed Siraj picking up six wickets in a sever-over spell. Bowling all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga is still recovering from injury and was not included in the squad but could still play in the tournament if his condition improves, the board said.

Cricket World Cup factfile on Sri Lanka:

- WORLD RANKING -

8

- MATCH SCHEDULE (IST) -

Advertisement

Oct 07: v South Africa at New Delhi (2 PM)

Oct 10: v Pakistan at Hyderabad (2 PM)

Oct 16: v Australia at Lucknow (2 PM)

Oct 21: v Netherlands at Lucknow (10:30 AM)

Advertisement

Oct 26: v England at Bengaluru (2 PM)

Oct 30: v Afghanistan at Pune (2 PM)

Nov 02: v India at Mumbai (2 PM)

Nov 06: v Bangladesh at New Delhi (2 PM)

Nov 09: v New Zealand at Bengaluru (2 PM)

- SQUAD -

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

- LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD -

Kusal Mendis: 3,215 runs, highest score 119, average 32.15, Hundreds 2, Fifties 25

- LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD -

Dhananjaya de Silva: 44 wickets, best bowling 3-32, average 39.38

- PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES -

1975: Group stage

1979: Group stage

1983: Group stage

1987: Group stage

1991: Group stage

1996: Champions

1999: Group Stage

2003: Semi-finals

2007: Runners-up

2011: Runners-up

2015: Quarter-finals

2019: Group stage

- WHAT THE CAPTAIN SAYS -

"We have a good batting line-up. I think the pitches will be a challenge. Bowling will be a challenge. The margin of error is very low. We need to execute really well."

- Dasun Shanaka on the challenges of playing in India