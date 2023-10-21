Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma took to social media to share a picture with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli following their win against Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday. Kohli was the top performer for India with his 48th ODI century following a disciplined display from the bowlers as India continued their unbeaten run in the competition. The picture a one-word caption and it has already gone viral on social media. Rohit wrote "Together" along with the picture that was posted on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli said he was enjoying the "special feeling" of playing in a Cricket World Cup on home soil after his unbeaten century guided India to a dominant seven-wicket win over Bangladesh and left him in sight of Sachin Tendulkar's record for ODI hundreds.

Kohli's 48th one-day international century left him just one shy of equalling India great Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 hundreds at this level.

He faced 97 balls, including six fours and four sixes, with this century his third score in excess of fifty in four innings following contributions of 85 and 55 not out over Australia and Afghanistan.

"I've had a few fifties in World Cups and haven't converted them so I just wanted to finish the game off this time around," Kohli said afterwards.

"The pitch was pretty good, it allowed me to play my game and just hit the gaps."

India have now won all four of their matches in the tournament to date.

(With AFP inputs)