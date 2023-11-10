Afghanistan crashed out of the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals race after slumping to a five-wicket loss against South Africa on Friday. Afghanistan needed a massive win to stay in the race but the loss means that Pakistan and New Zealand are the two left with a chance of reaching the semifinals. New Zealand have the advantage with 10 points from 9 matches and the Kiwis have the best Net Run Rate (NRR) in comparison to Pakistan and Afghanistan. With 8 points from 8 matches, Pakistan need to win their last league match by 287 runs if they bat first. If they chase, Pakistan will have to win with at least 284 balls -- more than 47 overs -- to spare.

An unbeaten half-century from Rassie van der Dussen and a 64-run partnership for the opening wicket between Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma helped South Africa defeat Afghanistan.

Chasing 245 for victory, the Proteas, who have already qualified for the semifinals, completed the task in 47.3 overs. They now have 14 points and continue to occupy the second spot behind India, who are on 16 points.

De Kock (41) and Bavuma (23) gave the Proteas the early push before Van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 76 off 95 balls to guide the team home.

Earlier, Azmatullah Omarzai hit a gritty unbeaten 97 as Afghanistan posted a challenging 244 all out in 50 overs.

The South African bowlers dominated the proceedings with Gerald Coetzee grabbing four wickets for 44 runs. Lungi Ngidi (2/69) and spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/25) took two wickets each.

The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran had earlier given Afghanistan a decent start with a 41-run partnership.

(With PTI inputs)