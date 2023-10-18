Afghanistan cricket team spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took to social media to share a heartfelt post regarding a young fan from Delhi who went viral following Afghanistan's massive victory over England in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The picture of the young boy crying and hugging Mujeeb after the famous win became quite famous among cricket fans and most people thought the kid was from Afghanistan. However, Mujeeb revealed that he was actually from Delhi and expressed his pleasure at meeting the young fan. He also stated their the support was overwhelming in New Delhi during the encounter.

"It's not Afghani boy it's one young Indian boy so happy for ur win It was absolute pleasure meeting this little guy from India Delhi last night (Cricket is not just a game it's an emotion) Big thank you to all our amazing fans for coming down and supporting us last night the love and support is overwhelming. We are grateful for your continuous support and we can't wait for you to keep supporting us in the future thanks for love Delhi," he posted on X (formerly called Twitter).

Afghanistan pulled off one of the greatest Cricket World Cup shocks on Sunday when they defeated defending champions England by 69 runs in New Delhi.

Chasing 285 to win, after opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz had hit a blistering 80, England were bowled out for 215 despite Harry Brook's 66 with spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan claiming three wickets each.

"It's a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup beating the last champions, it is a good moment for the whole nation and the team. A wonderful performance for the bowlers and the batters," said Mujeeb.

The stunning upset gave Afghanistan just their second World Cup win to add to a lone victory over Scotland at the 2015 tournament.

They came into Sunday's clash having lost their opening two games in India and on a 14-match losing World Cup streak.

(With AFP inputs)