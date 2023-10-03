Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand's Squad, Match Schedule, Top Performers
New Zealand will be opening their World Cup 2023 campaign against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad. Both the teams played in the final match of the 2019 edition of the ODI World Cup, where the Three Lions emerged victorious. With Kane Williamson returning from the injury to lead the team, the Blackcaps will aim to seal the coveted ICC trophy. New Zealand are one of the top contenders to win the ODI World Cup 2023.
World Ranking
6
Match Schedule
October 05: v England at Ahmedabad
October 09: v Netherlands at Hyderabad
October 13: v Bangladesh at Chennai
October 18: v Afghanistan at Chennai
October 22: v India at Dharamsala
October 28: v Australia at Dharamsala
November 01: v South Africa at Pune
November 04: v Pakistan at Bengaluru
November 09: v Sri Lanka at Bengaluru
Squad
Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Leading run-scorer in the squad
Kane Williamson: 6,554 runs; highest score 148; average 47.83; Hundreds 13; Fifties 42
Leading wicket-taker in the squad
Tim Southee: 214 wickets; best bowling 7-33; average 33.60
Previous World Cup appearances
1975: Semi-finals
1979: Semi-finals
1983: Group stage
1987: Group stage
1992: Semi-finals
1996: Quarter-finals
1999: Semi-finals
2003: Super Sixes
2007: Semi-finals
2011: Semi-finals
2015: Runners-up
2019: Runners-up