New Zealand will be opening their World Cup 2023 campaign against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad. Both the teams played in the final match of the 2019 edition of the ODI World Cup, where the Three Lions emerged victorious. With Kane Williamson returning from the injury to lead the team, the Blackcaps will aim to seal the coveted ICC trophy. New Zealand are one of the top contenders to win the ODI World Cup 2023.

World Ranking

6

Match Schedule

October 05: v England at Ahmedabad

October 09: v Netherlands at Hyderabad

October 13: v Bangladesh at Chennai

October 18: v Afghanistan at Chennai

October 22: v India at Dharamsala

October 28: v Australia at Dharamsala

November 01: v South Africa at Pune

November 04: v Pakistan at Bengaluru

November 09: v Sri Lanka at Bengaluru

Squad

Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Leading run-scorer in the squad

Kane Williamson: 6,554 runs; highest score 148; average 47.83; Hundreds 13; Fifties 42

Leading wicket-taker in the squad

Tim Southee: 214 wickets; best bowling 7-33; average 33.60

Previous World Cup appearances

1975: Semi-finals

1979: Semi-finals

1983: Group stage

1987: Group stage

1992: Semi-finals

1996: Quarter-finals

1999: Semi-finals

2003: Super Sixes

2007: Semi-finals

2011: Semi-finals

2015: Runners-up

2019: Runners-up