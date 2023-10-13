Team India is all set to face it's arch-rivals Pakistan in their next ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Ahmedabad. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be coming to this clash after thrashing thrashing Afghanistan by eight wickets in their previous match. On the other hand, Pakistan registered a stunning six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a high-scoring encounter. Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, former India opener Gautam Gambhir dismissed all the comparisons between the star pacers of both the teams- Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi.

Gambhir praised Bumrah by calling him the "most lethal bowler in the world" and stated that there is a "huge difference" between him and Shaheen.

"The way he dismissed Mitchell Marsh on that wicket (in the first game against Australia) and the way he dismissed Ibrahim Zadran today, if there is a complete and most lethal bowler in world cricket, it is Bumrah. We compared Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi earlier; there is a huge difference," said Gambhir on Star Sports.

"Tell me one fast bowler who can make such an impact in every phase. Bowlers bowl well either with the new ball or at the death but Bumrah has the same impact in the middle overs as he has with the new ball or the old ball," Gambhir added.

Bumrah left everyone utterly impressed with his four-wicket haul against Afghanistan. So far, he has scalped six wickets in two matches in the ongoing World Cup.

Regarding the match in Ahmedabad, the star India pacer said that seeing his mother again takes priority over Saturday's blockbuster World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

"I've been away for a while now. I'll be happy to see my mother at home. I'm going to see her. That's the first basic thing for me. I have not played a one-dayer there but I have played a Test match," Bumrah said after win over Afghanistan.

"The atmosphere is going to be exciting. I'm sure a lot of people are going to come. So, it will be a sight to see. So yeah, hoping for the best over there," he added.

(With AFP Inputs)