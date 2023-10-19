The Indian cricket team have been enjoying a brilliant start to their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign but the Rohit Sharma-led side was dealt a massive blow as all-rounder Hardik Pandya limped off the field after suffering a leg injury during the match against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday. During the 9th over of the Bangladesh innings, Pandya tried to stop a shot from Litton Das with his right leg but ended up slipping in the process. He landed awkwardly on his left leg and the physio had to rush to the field as Pandya looked in pain. While it looked like Pandya will be able to continue, he was not able to run properly and the team management decided to take him off the attack and hand the ball to Virat Kohli.

"Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans," BCCI said on social media.

Bangladesh stand-in-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat against India.

Star all-rounder and skipper Shakib was ruled out of the game due to a quad injury.

"He (Shakib) is struggling a bit, Nasum is coming in for him. We have some great memories against India, hopefully we continue our form. I hope it'll be a great match," said Shanto.

While India named an unchanged team, Hasan Mahmud was brought into the Bangladesh side in place of Taskin Ahmed.

Teams:

India:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh:Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

