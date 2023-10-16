England achieved the unwanted record of losing to all 11 Test-playing nations at the Cricket World Cup after they were stunned by Afghanistan on Sunday. England are the first team ever to achieve this feat as they were completely outplayed by Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter in New Delhi. In the first two editions of the tournament, England lost to Australia in 1975 and then to West Indies in the 1979 final. In 1983 and 1987, they suffered losses at the hands of India and Pakistan respectively. In 1983, they were also defeated by New Zealand in a shock result.

In 1992, they faced their first loss against Zimbabwe and in 1996, they were defeated by eventual champions Si Lanka as well as South Africa. Bangladesh defeated England in a much upset in 2011 and in the same tournament, Ireland pulled off one of the best chases in World Cup history.

With the Afghanistan loss, the defending champions have now lost against all Test-playing nations.

Afghanistan caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of Cricket World Cup as they outclassed defending champions England by 69 runs in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Afghans' epic triumph against the overwhelming favourites, one of the game's traditional heavyweights, was a reflection of the spirit and courage of the battle-hardened tribe from the country ravaged by years of war and internal conflicts.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave early impetus while Ikram Alikhil provided the final flourish to guide Afghanistan to a competitive 284 all out after being put into bat.

The Afghan bowlers then thrived under lights, dishing out a collective effort to bundle out England for 215 runs in 40.3 overs and register just their second World Cup win, eight years since their last against Scotland in Australia.

While this was Afghanistan's first win in the ongoing tournament after two losses, England slumped to their second defeat from three games.

Rashid Khan (3/37) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/51) were the pick of the Afghan bowlers.

Harry Brook (66 off 61) was the only shining light in what was a dismal batting display from England.

(With PTI inputs)