It was a special knock from Australian cricket team all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as he scored an unbeaten 201 to guide his side to victory against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The victory guaranteed Australia's spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals and both fans and experts were left in awe of the explosive batting on display by Maxwell. Former Indian cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer took to social media to pay a WWE-inspired tribute to the Australia batter with a meme featuring The Undertaker. The meme went viral quickly on social media with users coming up with their own hilarious replies to Jaffer's post.

At 91-7, chasing 292, Australia were all set to join title-holders England, 1996 champions Pakistan and 1992 winners Sri Lanka as yet another notable Afghanistan scalp at this World Cup.

Crucially, however, recalled all-rounder Maxwell was dropped soon afterwards on 33 when Mujeeb Ur Rahman somehow floored a simple chance at short fine leg off fellow spinner Noor Ahmad.

"It would've been nice if it was chanceless, I've lived a very charmed life out there," said Maxwell, appropriately nicknamed 'The Big Show'.

He made Afghanistan pay with an astounding 128-ball innings featuring 21 fours and 10 sixes as he became just the third batsman after New Zealand's Martin Guptill and West Indies' Chris Gayle to score a World Cup double century.

Maxwell ended the match in style with nearly three overs to spare when he slammed Mujeeb for another six.

The 35-year-old's highest one-day international score was just his fourth century in 136 matches at this level, but second of the tournament after he scored the fastest hundred in men's World Cup history, off just 40 balls, against the Netherlands.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was 12 not out but played his part by holding firm in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 202

There was one more twist late on in a dramatic encounter when Maxwell, on 146, suffered a violent attack of cramp as he hobbled through for a single.

But following on-field treatment a still-struggling Maxwell continued to pulverise Afghanistan's attack with a dazzling array of shots.

(With AFP inputs)