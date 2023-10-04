Bangladesh have always been a competitive side in the white ball formats but face a huge reality check as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 begins on Thursday, October 4. Like some of their rivals, Bangladesh too would have liked to face that pleasant problem of plenty but right now they are dealing with plenty of problems from injuries to in-house fights. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been at loggerheads with opening batter Tamim Iqbal, and branded the former skipper as "childish". Considered the backbone of Bangladesh's golden generation, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah are expected to make their swansong at the World Cup.

Cricket World Cup factfile on Bangladesh:

WORLD RANKING

8

MATCH SCHEDULE (IST)

Oct 07: v Afghanistan at Dharamsala (10:30 AM)

Oct 10: v England at Dharamsala (10:30 AM)

Oct 13: v New Zealand at Chennai (2 PM)

Oct 19: v India at Pune (2 PM)

Oct 24: v South Africa at Mumbai (2 PM)

Oct 28: v Netherlands at Kolkata (2 PM)

Oct 31: v Pakistan at Kolkata (2 PM)

Nov 06: v Sri Lanka at New Delhi (2 PM)

Nov 11: v Australia at Pune (10:30 AM)

SQUAD

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD

Mushfiqur Rahim: 7,406 runs, highest score 144, average 37.03, Hundreds 9, Fifties 46

LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD

Shakib Al Hasan: 308 wickets, best bowling 5-29, average 29.32

PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES

1975: Did not participate

1979: Did not qualify

1983: Did not qualify

1987: Did not qualify

1992: Did not qualify

1996: Did not qualify

1999: Group Stage

2003: Group Stage

2007: Super Eights

2011: Group Stage

2015: Quarter-finals

2019: Group stage

WHAT THE CAPTAIN SAYS

"I think we have got a very good team. I think we will be a dangerous side in the World Cup."

Shakib Al Hasan after a morale-boosting win over India at the recent Asia Cup