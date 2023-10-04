Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh's Squad, Match Schedule, Top Performers
Bangladesh are dealing with plenty of problems from injuries to in-house fights.
Bangladesh have always been a competitive side in the white ball formats but face a huge reality check as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 begins on Thursday, October 4. Like some of their rivals, Bangladesh too would have liked to face that pleasant problem of plenty but right now they are dealing with plenty of problems from injuries to in-house fights. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been at loggerheads with opening batter Tamim Iqbal, and branded the former skipper as "childish". Considered the backbone of Bangladesh's golden generation, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah are expected to make their swansong at the World Cup.
Cricket World Cup factfile on Bangladesh:
WORLD RANKING
8
MATCH SCHEDULE (IST)
Oct 07: v Afghanistan at Dharamsala (10:30 AM)
Oct 10: v England at Dharamsala (10:30 AM)
Oct 13: v New Zealand at Chennai (2 PM)
Oct 19: v India at Pune (2 PM)
Oct 24: v South Africa at Mumbai (2 PM)
Oct 28: v Netherlands at Kolkata (2 PM)
Oct 31: v Pakistan at Kolkata (2 PM)
Nov 06: v Sri Lanka at New Delhi (2 PM)
Nov 11: v Australia at Pune (10:30 AM)
SQUAD
Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD
Mushfiqur Rahim: 7,406 runs, highest score 144, average 37.03, Hundreds 9, Fifties 46
LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD
Shakib Al Hasan: 308 wickets, best bowling 5-29, average 29.32
PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES
1975: Did not participate
1979: Did not qualify
1983: Did not qualify
1987: Did not qualify
1992: Did not qualify
1996: Did not qualify
1999: Group Stage
2003: Group Stage
2007: Super Eights
2011: Group Stage
2015: Quarter-finals
2019: Group stage
WHAT THE CAPTAIN SAYS
"I think we have got a very good team. I think we will be a dangerous side in the World Cup."
Shakib Al Hasan after a morale-boosting win over India at the recent Asia Cup