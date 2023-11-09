Veteran Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews has been dominating headlines since becoming the first ever cricketer to be dismissed 'timed out' during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. The incident led to a massive controversy with experts and fans split over the 'spirit of cricket' discussion that surrounded the event. Mathews reached the crease in time but due to a broken helmet strap, he was not ready to face his first delivery. The umpires had no other option but to give him 'timed out' after an appeal from Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. While tempers flared after that match, Mathews saw the funny side of things when he was reportedly teased by New Zealand players on Thursday.

During the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, both Kane Williamson and Trent Boult were seen having an animated conversation with Mathews when he came out to bat. The commentators believe that they were asking him to check his helmet strap. Both occasions ended up with the cricketers in splits as the commentators believe that Mathews can now see the lighter side of things.

Fast bowler Trent Boult claimed three wickets as New Zealand ripped through half of Sri Lanka's batting on Thursday in their bid to earn a semi-final spot at the Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand elected to field first and the bowlers backed up the decision with regular wickets despite an attacking 51 by Kusal Perera in Bengaluru.

Sri Lanka were tottering at 74-5 in 10 overs after Lockie Ferguson sent back the left-handed Perera, who hit nine fours and two sixes in his 28-ball knock at a venue where rain is predicted in the evening.

Left-arm quick Boult stood out after the wickets of skipper Kusal Mendis (six), Sadeera Samarawickrama (one) and Charith Asalanka (eight), who was given not out but the Kiwis successfully reviewed the decision in their favour.

The Black Caps have lost four straight matches but remain slight favourites in the hunt for the remaining semi-final spot as they have a better run rate than rivals Pakistan and Afghanistan.

