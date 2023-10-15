Afghanistan handed a shock 69-run loss to defending champions England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. England, who were chasing a target of 285 runs, were bundled out for 215 in 40.3 overs. Rashid Khan Mujeeb Ur Rahman was among the star performers, picking three wickets apiece. While Rashid returned 3 for 37 in 9.3 overs, Mujeeb picked 3 for 51 in 10 overs. The world reacted to Afghanistan's historic victory with varied opinions. While some lashed out at the England cricket team, others praised Afghanistan for their terrific performance.

Check out the reactions here:

Absolutely shocking from England. — ENIC OUT (@nad_THFC) October 15, 2023

Moment of Pride for Afghanistan, Humiliation for England.



A memorable day for the Afghans as they comprehensively won against England by 69 runs in the WC #ENGvsAFG match. Superb performance by Nabi, Mujeeb, Gurbaz, and Rashid Khan. A harsh wake-up call for the England team. pic.twitter.com/sKUWNDocEY — Kumar D (@aka_dpu) October 15, 2023

With this defeat against Afghanistan, England has become the first team to lose against all other 11 Test playing teams in the World Cup. #AFGvsENG #AFGvENG #CWC #CWC2023 — pratap purohit(@Pratap1808) October 15, 2023

Congratulations Afghanistan have trounced the defending champions England by 69 runs!



Afghanistan also end a 14-match losing streak in World Cups with that phenomenal show!



that greatest-ever win pic.twitter.com/b3iQ2cQsd0 — (@Haroon2288) October 15, 2023

The Defending Champions slips on their way a chance to enter top 4 by getting shocked by Afghanistan who are now just behind England on 6th place.



Tomorrow's Fixture :



Australia vs Sri Lanka | 1.30 PKT at Lucknow.#AFGvENG | #CWC23 | #Cricket | #GreenTeam — Zo (@Zohaibby) October 15, 2023

Afghanistan scripted history with a stunning upset win over defending champions England in Delhi in a thrilling #CWC23 clash #ENGvAFG |: https://t.co/bg3maGwrG6 pic.twitter.com/YJ2Qd4dDN8 — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2023

AFGHANISTAN DESTROYED ENGLAND AT DELHI....!!!!



A moment of history in the World Cup, Their biggest day in cricket by defeating the defending Champions in the mega event. pic.twitter.com/RIwmfQj63r — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2023

Earlier, top knocks from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil propelled Afghanistan to 284.

Gurbaz smashed 80 runs while Ikram hit 58. Mujeeb Ur Rehman also played a crucial knock of 28 off 16 balls. For England, Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets.