The emergence of young batter Tilak Varma has given the Indian cricket team and its fans plenty of hope. The left-handed batter did wonders for the team in the first three T20Is against West Indies, playing a responsible yet attractive style of batting. His success made many wonder whether the 20-year-old batter can be considered the No. 4 spot in the Indian team for the ODI World Cup 2023. India skipper Rohit Sharma, when asked about the same, didn't shut the doors on his Mumbai Indians teammate.

Rohit himself is on a break, with the selectors deciding to give youngsters more opportunities, especially in the T20 assignments. As the chatter around Varma earning an ODI World Cup spot for the No.4 role intensified, Rohit refused to give away anything other than praising him.

"He looks very promising. I have seen him for two years now, he has got the hunger, and that is the most important thing," Rohit said in an interview with PTI.

"In him I can see, for the age that he is of, he is quite mature. He knows his batting so well. When I speak with him I understand that the boy knows his batting - where he has to hit, what he has to do in that period.

"That is all that I will say about him, I do not know about the World Cup and all, but definitely the guy is talented and he showed it in these few games that he has played for India," he added.

Rohit also admitted that since the departure of Yuvraj Singh, India have struggled to find a reliable No. 4 option in white-ball cricket. With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul out injured, Rohit is hopeful to see the duo regain full fitness, in time for the World Cup, if not the Asia Cup.

