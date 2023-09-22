Pakistan cricket team chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had a clear reply for a reporter who compared the statistics of Pakistan spinners with that of Kuldeep Yadav during the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad announcement. Pakistan went with Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan as their main spin options and the reporter compared their statistics with Kuldeep following a disappointing show at the Asia Cup 2023. In response, Inzamam said that the statistics were all correct but he could not select Kuldeep for the Pakistan cricket team as he plays for India - a response that left everyone in the room laughing.

“You have come up with some good stats on both bowlers but let me say that I cannot select Kuldeep Yadav…for me that's an issue as he is from another team,” he told the reporters.

"We have selected Shadab and Nawaz because we wanted continuity. The World Cup squad is planned for years ahead, and cannot be changed abruptly. Shadab and Nawaz have been doing very well for Pakistan for the past two years. They have not been taking wickets in the middle and performing up to their own caliber but they have done so in the past and we have confidence in them," Inzamam added.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah who suffered an injury during the recently concluded Asia Cup is not part of Pakistan's Cricket World Cup squad.

But veteran pacer Hasan Ali has made a comeback into the Cricket World Cup squad. Babar Azam will lead the Pakistan cricket team at the Cricket World Cup while Shadab Khan will be his deputy.

Pakistan squad for ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Traveling Reserves:Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris

(With PTI inputs)