The Indian cricket team is unstoppable at the Cricket World Cup. On Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated South Africa to register an eighth straight win the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. Batting first, India notched a huge total of 326/5 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Then Indian bowlers continued their fiery show to dismiss the Proteas for just 83 as India romped home to a 243-win. With the win, the Indian cricket team is assured of a top finish in the round-robin stage at the Cricket World Cup 2023.

While Virat Kohli's world record-equalling 49th ODI ton was the highlight of the match, the contribution of the bowlers can't be ignored at all. Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets against South Africa. So far, all five main Indian bowlers - Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj - have taken 10 or more wickets.

The effort has been lauded by former Indian cricket team stars Gautam Gambhir and Ravi Shastri. "This is India's best combined bowling attack. If you add Zaheer Khan, this would be India's best bowling attack," Gautam Gambhir said while doing commentary during the India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup.

Later, after the end of the match, former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri said almost the same. "This is the best all-round bowling attack. Not just in these conditions but conditions across the world," Shstri said.

Following his side's 243-run win over South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for their performances and said that the team is not trying to get too ahead of themselves.

Virat's record-equalling 49th ODI century and Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul were the highlights of the day as India defeated South Africa at Eden Gardens. This is India's eighth successive win in the ongoing tournament.

Rohit said that in their last three games, India played better in terms of adapting as per situation.

"If we look at how we played in the last three games, we played better in terms of adapting to the situation. We were put under pressure against England. In the last game (against Sri Lanka) as well, we lost a wicket in the first over but got to a good score, and seamers came to the party," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

"Today was not an easy pitch, you needed someone like Kohli, who batted to the situation. Not to forget Shreyas. It is important to let guys have freedom in the middle and what the team expects from them. You know it cannot always be done, but when it does it looks good and that is what happened with Shami. Same with Iyer, was not getting the runs but he has shown in the last two games the kind of class he has," he continued.

