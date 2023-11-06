With a semi-final spot within touching distance, Australia will lock horns with Afghanistan in match no. 39 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, November 7. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will play hosts for this clash, scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. Australia endured an underwhelming start to their campaign, losing the first two matches before making a fantastic comeback with five wins on the trot. Their latest win came against England, where they won by 33 runs.

Batting first, the Pat Cummins-led side registered 286/10 in 49.3 overs. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a steady 83-ball 71. Thereafter, an all-round bowling show helped the Aussies defend the total and win by 33 runs.

Ahead of the crucial clash against Afghanistan, here's how they are expected to lineup with an aim to win their sixth successive match.

Openers: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh

David Warner has been a driving force for Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023, scoring 428 runs in the tournament at an outstanding average of 61.14. His impactful contributions include two centuries and a half-century, showcasing his remarkable form at the top of the batting order.

Mitchell Marsh has played an all-rounder's role for Australia in the ongoing competition. Apart from contributing with the ball, taking two wickets, he has scored 225 runs at an average of 37.50. Marsh's aggressive starts have significantly bolstered Australia's campaign in the tournament.

Middle order: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis

Even though Steve Smith hasn't been at his free-flowing best in the Cricket World Cup 2023, he has accumulated 205 runs at an average of 29.28. His form includes one half-century and will be expected to improve his tally against Afghanistan.

Marnus Labuschagne has made a good impact in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, amassing 272 runs at an average of 38.85. His steady contributions include two half-centuries, showcasing his ability to anchor innings and provide stability to the Australian batting lineup.

Josh Inglis, with his limited international cricket experience, has managed to make the wicket-keeper position his own. In six matches, Inglis has scored 131 runs in six innings, with 58 against Sri Lanka being his best. The 28-year-old has also accounted for seven catches and two stumpings.

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis

Glenn Maxwell's injury replacement Cameron Green performed well with the bat against England, scoring a steady 52-ball 47, which included five fours. As seen in the past, Green can be backed to come good with the ball as well and make crucial breakthroughs.

Marcus Stoinis has been a crucial asset for Australia in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, amassing 81 runs in four innings at an average of 35.00 and taking three wickets. His ability to deliver with both bat and ball, coupled with his exceptional fielding skills, adds great strength to Australia's all-round credentials.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Pat Cummins, the Aussie captain, has led from the front with 10 wickets in seven matches. Moreover, he has added handy runs towards the toe end of the innings. With the bat, his tally reads 102 runs in six innings at an average of 25.50.

Mitchell Starc has been exceptional in the Cricket World Cup 2023, leading Australia's pace attack. He has scalped nine wickets, demonstrating his mastery with the ball. Starc's ability to swing and seam has consistently troubled opposition batters in the powerplay phase, making him a standout performer.

Josh Hazlewood has been a reliable force in Australia's bowling lineup. With 10 wickets at an economy of 5.35, his consistent line and length have been a nightmare for the opposition batting unit. Hazlewood's ability to generate movement and maintain pressure has been key for Australia.

Adam Zampa has been Australia's go-to spinner in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, claiming 19 wickets. His variations and guile have deceived many batters, providing vital breakthroughs in the middle overs. Zampa's accuracy and control have made him a potent weapon in Australia's bowling arsenal.

Australia's Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa