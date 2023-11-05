Virat Kohli played a special knock at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday to achieve an extra special feat. With a century against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli slammed his 49th ton in the ODI format - a feat that only one man - by the name of Sachin Tendulkar - had achieved before. On a pitch that looked slow, Virat Kohli became the first Indian to hit a World Cup ton on his birthday. Indeed, Virat Kohli will remember his 35th birthday for many years for it was the day when the matched the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli reached the triple-figure mark in 119 balls. (India vs South Africa World Cup live updates)

On a pitch, where run-scoring looked tricky, Virat Kohli showed maturity and stayed unbeaten till the end to take India to a huge 326/5-run total. Virat Kohli's wife and popular actor, Anushka Sharma, had a special post on Virat Kohli's 49th ODI ton. "ApneBirthday pe khud kopresent (A special gift for self on birthday)," Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram story.

"He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli," Anushka Sharma had posted on Instagram earlier.

For Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 101 facing 121 deliveries, it came in 277 innings, while Tendulkar brought up his 49th ODI century in 452 innings.

The relief was well evident as he took his helmet off, kissed his bat, and saluted the crowd giving a standing ovation with their smartphone flash guns lighiting up the atmosphere.

The century seemed assured this time when Kohli crunched Rabada through covers in the previous overs to race to 97.

The Birthday Boy also survived a review for caught behind on 37 when he pushed defensively at a snorter from Maharaj, as the Proteas appealed for a caught-behind.

The replays showed no spike on UltraEdge, in the only opportunity for Maharaj.who made the most the conditions, but only to be restrained with figures of 10-0-30-1 under sheer brilliance of Kohli who scored 16 off 29 balls against him.

With PTI inputs