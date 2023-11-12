In a heart-warming gesture, Afghanistan's opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was spotted helping the needy people on the side of the street in Ahmedabad at 3 am. The video of Gurbaz went viral on social media with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) -- the team he plays for in the Indian Premier League -- also sharing the clip. The Afghanistan star could be seen giving money to the needy people, who were sleeping on the side of the street. "From working tirelessly to raise money for the victims of the Herat Earthquake in Afghanistan earlier this month, to this act of kindness in a foreign land - you inspire us all. God bless you, jaani," wrote KKR while sharing the video.

Coach Jonathan Trott rued the missed chances but took pride in the way Afghanistan were able to win matches in this World Cup with not just their bowling and hoped to have a bigger pool of players going forward.

With four wins in nine games, Afghanistan have been the story of the World Cup as they notched up victories over former champions England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan to come close to snatching a semifinal berth.

The players from the strife-torn nation ended their campaign after a defeat to South Africa by five wickets on Friday.

"If you'd said we won four games you probably would have taken it - especially after losing the first game against Bangladesh," Trott said during the post-match press conference.

"But it's still a case of sitting here today thinking there's a few other games that we left out there that we could have perhaps won.

"So as a coach and as a member of the team, we're disappointed with that, but you can't have everything. You can't win always. But I see some good improvement." Bowling has always been their strength but in this World Cup, Ibrahim Zadran (376), Azmat Omarzai (353), Rahmat Shah (320) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (310) shone with the bat as Afghanistan managed to chase down targets in three of their four wins.

"Normally, with the side, you'd say bowling would be the strength," Trott said.

"Normally, with the side, you'd say bowling would be the strength," Trott said.

"So, you'd try and put the pressure on the bowlers - but to be able to knock off targets in pretty comfortable fashion and responsible fashion certainly shows that we're not sort of one way inclined to win cricket games. We can win in various ways."

(With PTI Inputs)