The Cricket World Cup is just round the corner. After the Asia Cup 2023, the focus will shift to the October 5 to November 19 mega event. Along with hosts India, Pakistan are among the favourites to go the distance. The India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup is among their matches which will be closely watched. Pakistan has won the ODI World Cup only once. This time all eyes will be on the Babar Azam-led side. Former Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar has said that a cricket World Cup victory will help the nation beyond the cricket field.

Shoaib Akhtar said Pakistan will have the advantage as all the attention will be on the home team. "Pakistan, on the other hand, will be all lonely with only 15 members there, sticking together. (I) will tell them to play 'without fear'," he said.

Shoaib Akhtar added he had an intuition that this World Cup will go to Pakistan. "Why this World Cup is so important for us, because it will be special playing in India and winning in India. I don't know, I may be wrong... but this stage is being set for an India-Pakistan final and particularly for Pakistan," he said.

"I will be praying that the Pakistan team wins because we are struggling with economic reforms, and our critical financial situation. This is the only thing that can lift the nation... if we lift the World Cup in India and before that the Asia Cup."

Praising Pakistan's three-pronged pace attack of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, Akhtar said it reminded him of the Wasim Akram-Waqar Younis generation.

"This pace battery reminds me of the old days, the era of two Ws. They are confident and have a similar mindset of taking wickets," he said.

The Pakistani trio has taken 23 wickets in the first three matches of the Asia Cup. Afridi had ripped the Indian top order in their rain-interrupted clash in Pallekele on September 2.

"I would say Shaheen is on top of his career right now, while Haris Rauf has a wicket-taking mindset. I would advise Naseem to bowl more wicket-taking deliveries. He's not the stock bowler, I've told the team management."

With PTI inputs