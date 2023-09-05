Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah - the trio that made their return from injury recently - were all included in the squad while Sanju Samson and youngster Tilak Varma missed out. Suryakumar Yadav found a spot as a specialist batter while Ishan Kishan was the pick for wicket-keeper batter. In the spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal was a notable omission.

"There were a couple of fitness issues we had but all three players have come back, KL is looking good. We feel this squad gives us the best balance for this World Cup," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said.

"KL looked really good there but picked up a niggle just before the Asia Cup. He has gotten over it. He is an important player for us and we are happy to have him." Hardik Pandya was named the vice captain of the Indian squad.

A look at IPL team-wise representation in the Cricket World Cup 2023 squad -

Mumbai Indians -Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya. Mohammed Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders -Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore -Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals -Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants -KL Rahul

Chennai Super Kings - Ravindra Jadeja

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have no players from their ranks in the squad.

India's squad for Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

