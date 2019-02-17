 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"India Shouldn't Play Against Pakistan In World Cup 2019": CCI Secretary To BCCI

Updated: 17 February 2019 13:56 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

The 2019 World Cup will be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

"India Shouldn
India are scheduled to take on Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford. © AFP

In the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama, where at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed on Thursday, Cricket Club of India (CCI) secretary Suresh Bafna on Sunday said that India should not play against Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup. Suresh Bafna said that since Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not come out openly about the attack in Kashmir, it shows that they are at fault somewhere. "We condemn the terror activities carried out against our army and CRPF personnel. Though CCI is a sporting association but nation comes first even before sports," Bafna told ANI.

The 2019 World Cup will be held in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14 and India are scheduled to take on Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford.

"He (Imran Khan) should respond. He is the Prime Minister and if he believes that Pakistan has no role to play in the attack then why is he not coming out openly. He should come out openly. People should know the truth. He is not coming out openly which means that there are Stains in their folds," Suresh Bafna added.

After the terror attack, the CCI had covered the portrait of Imran Khan at their Brabourne stadium headquarters in Mumbai. The secretary said that the step was their way of condemning the barbaric attack on the country's security personnel.

"We called a meeting on the very next day of the attack and to condemn the attack, we decided to cover the photo. We''ll be deciding soon how to remove the photo," he said.

In one of the deadliest attacks in decades on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives when a suicide bomber rammed his car carrying explosive close to 300 kg rammed into a bus carrying the Indian paramilitary force.

Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With ANI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The 2019 World Cup will be played in England and Wales
  • India will open their campaign against South Africa
  • India won the World Cup in 2011 after 28 years
Related Articles
Experience With Indian Test Team Enhanced My Confidence: Hanuma Vihari
Experience With Indian Test Team Enhanced My Confidence: Hanuma Vihari
Virender Sehwag Offers Educational Support To Children Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama
Virender Sehwag Offers Educational Support To Children Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama
Jhye Richardson Reveals His Match Ritual For Motivation Ahead Of India Series
Jhye Richardson Reveals His Match Ritual For Motivation Ahead Of India Series
Kiran More Explains How MS Dhoni
Kiran More Explains How MS Dhoni's Success Formula Worked For Rishabh Pant
India vs Australia: "Take Australia Lightly At Your Own Peril": Matthew Hayden Warns Virender Sehwag
India vs Australia: "Take Australia Lightly At Your Own Peril": Matthew Hayden Warns Virender Sehwag
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 12 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.