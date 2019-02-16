Virender Sehwag has offered to take care of education of the children of all the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. The former Indian cricketer took to Twitter to express that it will be an honour for him to sponsor the education of the children of the soldiers killed. "Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool, Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga," Sehwag tweeted.

Star boxer Vijender Singh, who is employed with Haryana Police, is donating a month's salary.

"I'm donating my one month's salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind," the Olympic medallist tweeted.

There has been an outpouring of grief from all over the country and across the world ever since the news of the attack broke out.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Mohammed Kaif took to Twitter to condemn the attack and to send their condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Vidarbha are proving why they are champions on an off the field. The #IraniTrophy winners led by @faizfazal have decided to hand over their prize money to family members of martyrs of #PulwamaTerroristAttack. pic.twitter.com/Rh6i44nXrI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 16, 2019

In one of the deadliest attacks in decades on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives when a suicide bomber rammed his car carrying explosive close to 300 kg rammed into a bus carrying the Indian paramilitary force.

Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

In 2017, Sehwag's former teammate Gautam Gambhir offered to sponsor the education of the children of the 25 CRPF personnel killed in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

He also reached out to help Zohra, the daughter of the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Abdul Rasheed who was martyred, with her education.