Former India batter Aakash Chopra has trolled Pakistan's white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan after the host team's early exit from Champinos Trophy 2025. It was a disappointing performance from the defending champions as they failed to advance to the next round and got eliminated in the group stage itself. What added to Pakistan's trouble was the fact that they ended the tournament at the bottom spot in the Group A table with no wins in three games and only one point to their credit. The side also achieved an unwanted record of becoming the defending champions with worst-ever finish in the tournament history - One point and net run rate of -1.087.

While talking about the qualification scenarios for the semi-final, Chopra took a dig at Rizwan with his famous dialogue "Ya toh win hai, ya toh learn hai" that had come in Pakistan Super League.

"Jab tak khelte rahenge toh kuch na kuch seekhte rahenge, improve karte rahenge. Magar sirf ek hi cheez hai ki ya toh win hai aur ya toh learn hai (By the time we are playing, we will keep learning and improving. Either we win or we learn," the comment from Rizwan had gone viral on social media for the player's pronounciation of the word "learn".

Chopra also trolled Rizwan for his English with the latter's another video.

Watch it all here:

Qualification Scenarios explained...of course, with a dash of humour #AakashVaniFunny



Genuine Question-would the family on X like to see more such content from me? Batao batao pic.twitter.com/gX460ms78H — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 1, 2025

The Pakistan cricket team finished its campaign at Champions Trophy 2025 on an embarrassing note. While the side failed to win first two of its matches against New Zealand and India, it shared points with Bangladesh in its final game of the tournament. The eventual result saw Rizwan and co. finish at the bottom spot in the Group A table with one point and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.087. The poor performance meant that Pakistan will either end at the 7th or 8th position overall in the event table.

"We wanted to do well and perform well in front of our nation. The expectations are very high. We didn't perform well, and it was disappointing for us. You can learn from your mistakes. We have made mistakes in the last few games. Hopefully, we can learn from these," said Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan at the end of Pakistan's Champions Trophy campaign.

"We are next going to New Zealand, and hopefully we can perform there and the mistakes that we made against New Zealand here in Pakistan, we can learn from that. And we will do better in New Zealand.

Advertisement

"We are all very disappointed. We are all here for the nation. Pakistan is our priority, and the expectation from us is very high. We are upset, and we are accepting that we didn't do well. Hopefully, we will do more hard work and come back."