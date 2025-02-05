Karun Nair turned the heads of one and all during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25, slamming a stunning 779 runs in eight innings, including five centuries. The 33-year-old's astonishing performances for Vidarbha even raised the question of whether he should be selected as a wildcard in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad. However, the impressive form ended up coming too late, as he failed to make the cut for the 15-man squad. India vice-captain Shubman Gill gave his two cents on Karun Nair's non-selection.

Gill stressed the importance of continuity to ensure a secure team environment rather than making frequent changes based on domestic performances.

"Karun had a great Vijay Hazare Trophy, but that doesn't mean the current players should be dropped. They have also performed well to reach this stage.

"We have lost only one game in the World Cups. The players in the squad have contributed significantly, and while it's unfortunate for those excelling in domestic cricket who weren't picked, constant chopping and changing will affect players' confidence. Without continuity, we can never build a strong team.

England are a good side, this series is important

The three ODIs against England are the last bit of preparation the Indian team gets before the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

The 0-2 series loss to Sri Lanka in August was the last time India played ODIs last year.

"We are playing against a good side. We are not taking these three ODIs as a practice for Champions Trophy as it is a very important series for us and we are looking to dominate and win this series like any other series."

India thrashed England 4-1 in the recently-concluded T20I series, but the ODIs would see the return of seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The first game takes place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on February 6.

With PTI inputs