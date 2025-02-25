The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 clash was a rather one-sided affair with the Rohit Sharma-led side dominating on all fronts. Pakistan famed bowling line-up of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and others could net step up while the likes of Babar Azam disappointed with the batting. Apart from their poor display, one incident that was much talked about was Abrar Ahmed's send-off to Shubman Gill. It happened when the spinner bowled Shubman Gill and then gave a send-off which soon became viral.

No words were said but as Shubman Gill looked back, Ahmed indicated him to get going. The act did not impress Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram.

"I was impressed with the ball, but I wasn't with the celebration. Time aur jagah hoti hai yaar. Jeet rahe ho, thik hai celebrate kar lo. Lekin pata hai, phanse hue hain, wicket mil gayi hai. Be humble, be humble. But that's not happening. Isko bataane waala koi nahin hai. (This doesn't even look nice on tv. (There is a time and place. If you are winning and celebrating, there's no harm. But you know, we are struggling in the game. You have to be humble. But that's not happening and no one is there to tell him. It doesn't even look nice and tv)" Wasim Akram said Sports Central.

"If I was there, or Waqar.....It was such a nice ball and then the celebration killed that all."

In two matches so far, top-ranked ODI batter Gill shone by making an unbeaten 101 and 46 in India's successful chases against Bangladesh and Pakistan respectively. On Sunday, Gill wowed everyone with his regal front-foot straight drive fetching him a boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“Look, see, nothing grows under a banyan tree. And the banyan tree of Indian cricket is basically Rohit Sharma and with him, Virat Kohli. But when you look at Shubman Gill, those two straight drives, even the blistering cover drive, this is like a blitzkrieg where the opposition is taken aback, you know, it's awe-inspiring. This man has emerged from the shadows of that banyan tree and has come of age.”

“It's tough to say that. You rate ability in men by what they finish with, not by what they attempt. When you actually take your side through after scoring a 100 and don't throw your wicket, that responsibility is making you better. It is developing you; it's not ruining you. So, every responsibility that he's shouldered has made him better,” said Sidhu on JioHotstar.