The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Group A clash on Sunday provided moments when it seemed that the Rohit Sharma-led side may be slipping to its first loss in the Champions Trophy 2025. But then, just like it has happened so many times in the Champions Trophy 2025, India found new hero to beat its rivals comprehensively. On Sunday, it was Varun Chakravarthy, who, playing his second ODI, spun a web and picked a five-wicket haul. India next face Australia in the semi-finals and need to iron out flaws before the knockout clash. One aspect that needs improvement is fielding.

India's wicketkeeper KL Rahul was found wanting on several occasions in the match against New Zealand which was not to the liking of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Earlier, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir made it clear that KL Rahul is team's first-choice wicketkeeper before the Champions Trophy.

"Ultimately, it is very difficult to talk about individuals. But all I can say is that if he is part of the squad, when time comes, he might get an opportunity. But at the moment, obviously, KL is the No 1 wicketkeeper and he has delivered for us," Gambhir told media persons.

"When you've got two wicket keepers in the squad, you can't play both the wicketkeepers with the kind of quality we've got. Hopefully, whenever he (Pant) gets that opportunity, he should be ready for it. That's all I can say at the moment. Yes, KL is the one who's going to start," Gambhir added.

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly hailed Team India following their win over New Zealand in the final group stage match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, saying that it has the capability to defeat anyone in white-ball cricket.

India booked their semifinal clash with rivals Australia on March 4 following a 44-run win over NZ in their ICC Champions Trophy match, ending the group stage on a high with three wins in three matches.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly said, "India won the last T20 World Cup (in 2024) and played in the final (of 50-over in 2023). It is a very strong team in white-ball cricket, no matter who is on the opposite side. It has the capability to defeat anyone."

Speaking about Mohammed Shami's return to action in the competition, which included a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the CT 2025 campaign opener as a highlight, Ganguly said, "Injury happen to anyone. It is a part of a fast bowler's career. He has won so many matches for India with (Jasprit) Bumrah. He is such a fine bowler."

