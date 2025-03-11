Virat Kohli lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai on Sunday. This takes Kohli's ICC title count to four, having first won the 2011 World Cup, almost 14 years ago. Being 22 years old then, Kohli is no longer a spring chicken. At 36, he is not only a veteran of the squad, but also one of the most highly-regarded. However, while he did not quite recreate his 'Gangnam style' dance moves from India's 2013 Champions Trophy win, he did let himself loose during the celebrations.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Kohli can be seen going after wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant with a champagne bottle in his hand and a huge smile on his face. Soon after, Kohli sprays champagne all over Pant's neck, which the latter tries to duck. Right after that, Harshit Rana joins the fun and gives Kohli a taste of his own medicine.

Watch: Virat Kohli's champagne attack on Rishabh Pant

Virat Kohli - what a character. pic.twitter.com/c0cZgvRcOz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2025

After India had won the 2013 Champions Trophy final, Virat Kohli had led the showboating and celebrations. As the team gathered for the team photograph, a jubilant Virat Kohli joined in front, entertaining with the 'Gangnam style' dance move and doing pushups.

However, when asked whether some of those celebrations would return on Sunday night, Kohli denied.

In Kohli's absence, Shreyas Iyer took responsibility for being the showman. The 30-year-old, who finished as India's top run-scorer in Champions Trophy 2025, brought out his own dance moves during the celebration.

Soon after, Kohli broke loose and launched a champagne attack on Pant.

The internet couldn't help but feel elated at the way a 36-year-old Kohli joined into the fun.

Man I am so happy after seeing happy face of Virat Kohli. — OffsideX (@OffSideOfWorld) March 9, 2025

Virat Kohli is seen in a different mood after the victory — Rajneesh Yadav (@rajneeshy165) March 9, 2025

Some funny moments that you will remember for the rest of your life and whenever you will remember these moments, a smile will come on your face



Virat Kohli #ChampionsTrophy2025 #ChampionsTrophyFinal https://t.co/HfaG7LVGJq — F.C Nitish (@fcnitish970) March 9, 2025

Kohli enjoyed a renaissance with the bat during the Champions Trophy. The highlight of his tournament was yet another stunning century against Pakistan, as he led India to victory in a run chase.

Advertisement

In the semi-final against Australia, Kohli helped India ease the hurt of November 19, 2023. Kohli drove a tricky run chase with a masterful knock of 84.

The 36-year-old ended the Champions Trophy campaign with 2018 runs at a strike rate of nearly 83 - healthy figures in the tricky conditions of Dubai.

Kohli will now switch his attention to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, where he will attempt to win his first title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Kohli will play in the inaugural game of IPL 2025, as RCB take on reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli, however, did not take up captaincy for RCB, with Rajat Patidar being given that responsibility.