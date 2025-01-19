Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson's exclusion from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad became a major point of discussion among fans and experts. Samson's recent form in white-ball cricket made him a strong contender for selection but media reports claimed that his absence from Vijay Hazare Trophy ended up angering the BCCI selectors. Samson was dropped for the tournament after he did not attend a preparatory camp and Kerala Cricket Association president Jayesh George blasted the cricketer over his actions. George was asked on MediaOne if Samson's exclusion from the squad was caused by his absence from domestic cricket and he said that the wicket-keeper sent a 'one-line text' saying that he will not be attending the camp - an action that was not appreciated by the cricket body.

“I am not sure if Samson missing the tournament was the reason he was excluded. The reason he was not added in the Vijay Hazare squad was because he sent a one-line text saying he would not be available for the 30-member preparatory camp. We were all of the impression that he would be leading the team since he is our white-ball captain and had led in the SMAT season as well."

“So we went ahead and announced the squad and later he sent a message stating he is available for selection. Be it Sanju Samson or any other player, KCA has a policy in place that needs to be respected. We all know that Sanju does not need a camp to come into the squad, but is the Kerala team one that he can come and represent only when he feels like? How did Samson reach the Indian team, it was only through the KCA. That doesn't mean you turn up only when you feel like for the Kerala team.”