The India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 clash had one moment which will be talked about for a long time. It was not the eighth ODI ton by Shubman Gill or the five-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami that helped India defeat Bangladesh by six wickets, it was a dropped catch by Rohit Sharma. Axar Patel was on a hat-trick in the ninth over of the Bangladesh innings, when Rohit dropped Jaker Ali. Rohit was angry with himself and the whole side was stunned. However, later, Rohit had a redemption of sorts when Jaker Ali dropped KL Rahul at a crucial juncture with Bangladesh bowlers choking Indie for runs.

Rohit was visibly happy and gave a 'I dropped you reaction.

', '



Rohit Sharma after Jaker Ali dropped KL Rahul's catch pic.twitter.com/fbVRmVAYnU — Kuldeep Sharma (@RCB_Tweets__) February 20, 2025

- Rohit Sharma dropped Jaker Ali on 0 when Axar Patel was on a hattrick.



- Jaker Ali dropped KL Rahul on a crucial Juncture of the match.



Rohit Sharma reacts on his drop catch remembering he dropped him on 0. #RohitSharma #INDvsBAN #INDvBAN #CricketUpdate #BCCI #JakerAli pic.twitter.com/gFDWhvF1MZ — Priyanshu Kumar (@priyanshusports) February 20, 2025

After the match, skipper Rohit Sharma showered praise on his deputy Shubman Gill and veteran pacer Mohammed Shami for coming with game-changing performances against Bangladesh in India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Gill made an unbeaten hundred and Shami walked away with a five-wicket haul as India registered a six-wicket win over Bangladesh at the DICS.

“We've been in that situation many times before and like I said many times (in the past), there's a lot of experience in that dressing room to handle that composure where it's needed and KL (Rahul) and (Shubman) Gill at the end were quite composed,” Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

Rohit heaped praise on player of the match Gill.

“Gill, we know the class that he has, he's been batting brilliantly of late and today what he showed us with the bat shouldn't surprise anyone,” he said.

“What was good to see that he was there till the end to make sure that he sees off the game,” Rohit added.

Advertisement

Rohit also lauded Shami for his five-for that helped the pacer to complete 200 wickets in ODIs.

“Yeah, very happy for him. (It has been a) long time waiting, we obviously know what he brings to us,” Rohit said.

With PTI inputs