India began their Champions Trophy 2025 on a sensational note, picking up a wicket against opponents Bangladesh in the very first over, and then striking again in the second over. But the standout moment came when left-arm spinner Axar Patel took two wickets in two balls in the ninth over. However, Axar missed out on a dream hattrick, as India captain Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter at slip on the hattrick ball. Rohit banged the ground multiple times in fury, vividly livid at himself.

Rohit's mistake robbed off Axar the chance to have his first career hattrick, and resulted in Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali getting a big lifeline, which he would take advantage of and slam a half-century.

Legendary former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar spoke on Rohit's reaction, stating that the Indian captain must've been shouting expletives to himself after having dropped such a chance.

"He (Rohit) is giving gaalis (expletives) to himself. He's still unhappy," Gavaskar said, speaking on commentary.

"Dropped catches can happen but a dropped catch on a hattrick ball will be remembered for a long time," Gavaskar further added.

Bangladesh were tottering at 39/5 after 10 overs, but Rohit's dropped chance ultimately proved to be much costlier than how it seemed initially.

Jaker Ali, along with Towhid Hridoy, went on to stitch a mammoth partnership of 154 runs. Although it took place at less than run-a-ball, it rescued Bangladesh from a helpless situation and took them towards a respectable total.

Advertisement

Jaker ended up scoring 68 off 114 balls, in a patient innings that saw him navigate India's spin trio of Axar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, Hridoy timed his innings brilliantly. Having reached his half-century in 85 balls, Hridoy accelerated towards the end and reached a memorable century. He ultimately made 100 off 118 balls.

Thanks to the efforts of the two, Bangladesh were able to put up a score of 228.

Mohammed Shami ended up being India's top wicket-taker. Having picked two wickets at the start, Shami struck to end Jaker and Hridoy's partnership, dismissing the former.

Shami ended up with a five wicket-haul, becoming the fastest Indian bowler and fastest-ever bowler (in terms of balls bowled) to reach 200 ODI wickets. Harshit Rana picked up three, dismissing Hridoy, while Axar got two.

Rohit Sharma, however, somewhat made up for his error with the bat, giving India a brisk start. He got out having scored 41 off 36 balls.