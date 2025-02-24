After months of chatter around his dwindling form and continuity on the international stage, Virat Kohli added another illustrious century to his tally as he produced a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match on Sunday. India only needed two runs to win the match but Kohli still had to add a boundary to reach the triple-digit score. India captain Rohit Sharma, sitting in the dressing room, challenged his long-time teammate to reach his ton with a six. The visual left fans on social media in awe. Even former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu was impressed by the smile he saw on Rohit's face as Kohli reached the landmark.

Kohli reached his hundred with a boundary and it was also enough for India to secure a 6-wicket victory against Pakistan. The result all but put Pakistan out of semi-finals race and put India in pole position to qualify for the last 4.

What a match and what a win!



Brilliant teamwork by our Men in Blue in the #INDvsPAK Champions Trophy match in Dubai.



Congratulations to @imVkohli for his match-winning century and the historic milestone of the fastest 14,000 runs in ODIs. Wishing our boys the best for… pic.twitter.com/gF0fMMv6iE — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 23, 2025

Speaking of Kohli's heroic run-chase and India's triumph over Pakistan after the match, Sidhu highlighted that more than what Virat did with the bat, it was the expression on Rohit's face that instilled a great belief in his heart.

"More than what Virat Kohli did, what I saw today was Rohit Sharma's beaming face. When Virat Kohli scores that 100, you look at that face. No one can whistle a symphony, it takes an orchestra to play it. It's a team game and when the team takes pride in a fellow countryman's performance, that is a very good sign. That means that you're a well-knit, cohesive unit playing as one family, taking pride in the other fellow. Taking pride in the other fellow is the inspiration for generation next. These two will pass on the baton," Sidhu said in a chat on Star Sports.

While there's no denying that both Virat and Rohit are nearing the end of their careers, it's the camaraderie they have, the bond they have developed over the years that fills Sidhu's heart with joy.

"When they do it, it's a matter of time. 3 years, 2 years, you could say that. You know, it's easy to be a part of someone's pain but to be a part of someone's happiness, that is the sign of bonhomie and that is the sign of camaraderie. I look at those small things which in the end make a huge difference in a team game."