Speculations are running rife as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contemplates the best roster for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and UAE. Plenty has been said about the spin bowling unit for the Indian team, with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, and Varun Chakravarthy in the running. It has been reported that Chakravarthy is among the top candidates to be picked, while there's a big doubt over Ravindra Jadeja's place in the team.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels if Chakravarthy, who has done very well in white-ball cricket of late, gets picked, Jadeja will definitely 'go out'.

"Varun Chakaravarthy is picking up wickets one after the other. He has done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy also. He took a five-wicket haul against Rajasthan and has been continuously doing well. Since he has returned to the Indian T20I team, he has been picking up wickets every single time," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"The rumour market is hot, the Indian cricket atmosphere has become like that as we get a lot of source-based news and a few of them come true, that Varun Chakaravarthy could be picked for the Champions Trophy. If he gets picked, who will go out - Ravindra Jadeja. That's what I have been hearing," Chopra added.

Kuldeep Yadav's fitness issues have seen doubts hover over his selection. For the selection committee, as per reports, Chakravarthy could be the man to lead the spin bowling unit while Axar Patel could just pip Jadeja for the second spinner's spot in the team. Kuldeep, Jadeja, and Bishnoi are set to battle it out for the third spot.

"I hope I hadn't heard that but it has come now that Ravindra Jadeja might not be picked and you might see Varun Chakaravarthy in his place in the XI. There is a strong possibility. So you will see Axar in place of Jaddu," he observed.