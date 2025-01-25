Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his views on young batter Shubman Gill's elevation as vice-captain of the team for the upcoming Champions Trophy. While Gill led Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, the 25-year-old is inexperienced as captain and is yet to prove his leadership credentials. Ashwin suggested that if Rohit gets injured in Champions Trophy, India could be in deep trouble, adding that there is "captaincy vacuum" within the team.

"These are very big shoes to fill. Let me be very honest here. If Rohit is injured and Shubman has to captain the Champions Trophy. I will look at him with tears in my eyes. He has also captained Gujarat Titans. He is very young in his strides as a captain. In the U-19 World Cup, Prithvi Shaw led the team, but Shubman Gill did not. I am looking at it as a forward-looking move. Yes, it is arguable. Yes, it is debate but it is not absurd. I have been saying this many times. There is a leadership vacuum in Indian cricket. If Rohit, Virat, or Bumrah are not there, there is a leadership vacuum," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin added: "I have seen them from close quarters. They were on their learning ropes. Basics have to be taught to them. Under Rohit Sharna, this grooming opportunity is a blessing for him. It is also a directive. There is also a potential junior in Rishabh Pant. Maybe he is not in the leadership zone. Shubman Gill is listening. Shubman Gill has the potential. He wants to learn. Maybe there is intrinsic feedback from the team one knows that. I cannot break everything and say. So from that angle, maybe let's try him."

Meanwhile, Gill led the country in a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe last year.