The Indian cricket team team is facing a lot of criticism for the fact it is playing all its Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led side decided not to travel to Pakistan for the ICC event and that saw Dubai International Cricket Stadium being picked as the neutral venue for all the India matches. While India didn't have to travel across venues during the event, other teams, who have faced India so far, had the challenging task to travel across nations to play against the side. Many claimed that India got "unfair advantage" because of that.

While speaking about the claims, India head coach Gautam Gamhir and ace pacer Mohammed Shami had contrasting opinions. Former India batter Aakash Chopra has highlighted the issue and asked who between them is correct.

"Kaunsi undue advantage? (What undue advantage?) We practice at ICC Academy, where conditions are different from what we get here at the stadium. Some people are perpetual cribbers; they need to grow up," said Gambhir after India's win over Australia in the semi-final of Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, India's pace spearhead Shami believes that playing all the matches at one venue in Dubai has given the Indian team a crucial advantage in adapting to the conditions and pitch behaviour.

"It has definitely helped us because we know the conditions and the behaviour of the pitch. It is a plus point that you are playing all the matches at one venue. The main thing is to gauge the conditions and know how the pitch behaves because you are playing at one venue and you can get to know it well," said Shami after the game vs Australia.

Picking out both the statements, Chopra also put forward his opinion on the issue in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Mohammed Shami is saying that they have an advantage of playing in Dubai. Gautam Gambhir is saying - 'What advantage, you just keep cribbing in life, look ahead.' However, who is saying the right thing? Is there an actual advantage or not? We are playing all our matches in Dubai," Chopra said.

"There are two aspects to it. One is the problem because of travel. Is it a problem? I won't say that you lose only because you have had to travel more. I am not denying that there is fatigue, but it's not make or break. You are playing international cricket," he added.

India are set to take on New Zealand in the final of Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9. The game will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.