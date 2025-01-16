Young opener Saim Ayub will remain in London for his rehabilitation process this month under the supervision of two noted sports injury specialists as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) remains hopeful of his recovery from an ankle injury in time for next month's Champions Trophy. Ayub, who suffered an ankle fracture while fielding during the second Test against South Africa earlier this month, was sent to London directly from Cape Town to get a second opinion on his recovery process after he was initially advised six weeks rest. "The PCB has decided that Saim will undergo his rehab process in London this month and will return to Pakistan once his ankle support brace is removed by the specialists and he is allowed to put weight on his feet," a PCB official said.

He said after the ankle brace is removed, Ayub will return to Pakistan for his final phase of rehabilitation if advised by the specialists.

England's former Test captain Nasser Hussain this week picked Ayub as one of the potential fab-four players for the future, a list that also includes India's Yashvasi Jaiswal, England's Harry Brook and Australian Travis Head.

Ayub came into the limelight during the recent tours of Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa where he performed well in all formats, scoring two hundreds in the ODI series against the Proteas before getting injured.

The PCB apparently has sent Ayub's name in the provisional Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy (February 19 to March 9) in the hope that he will recover in time for the mega event.

