Is India vs Pakistan still the most fearsome rivalry in world cricket? The history might say so but a huge gulf can be seen between the performances of the two teams over the last couple of years or so. As India and Pakistan squared off in the ICC Champions Trophy group stage showdown, India decimated Pakistan, knocking them out of the tournament. The recent results from the showdown between the two teams suggest that the rivalry between the two teams could be dead. However, Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq isn't ready to accept this verdict yet.

Saqlain, in a chat on 24 News HD channel, threw a challenge to India, asking them to play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is each with Pakistan to establish if they really are a superior side.

The Pakistan spin-bowling great said: "If we keep political things aside, their players are very good, and they have been playing good cricket."

"If you are really a good team, I think let's play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs and 10 T20Is against Pakistan, then everything would be clear," he added, in a panel discussion that also included former Pakistan captain Inzaman-ul-Haq.

A lot has changed in the Pakistan team over the last couple of years. Be it captaincy, selection committee, management, or even board officials, every single position has seen multiple prominent personalities come and go. But, the problem in the team has remained the same.

The gap between performance and non-performance has also increased over this period. Saqlain also admitted that all is not well in the Pakistan team at the moment, but it's not something that can't be fixed with the right intent.

"If we get our preparation right and sort out things in the right direction, then we will be in a situation where we can give solid answers to the world and India as well," said Mushtaq.

Team India, at present, only plays Pakistan in global events. There doesn't seem to be any scope of bilateral cricket at the moment.