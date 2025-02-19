Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025, Live Updates: Pakistan are all set to square off against New Zealand in the opening match of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday in Karachi. It's the first time in 29 years that Pakistan are hosting a global cricketing event. Mohammad Rizwan and co, who are also the defending champions, aim to get their first ICC trophy after a hiatus of eight years. However, two back-to-back losses against New Zealand in the recently-concluded Tri-Series have put Pakistan on the back foot. On the other hand, New Zealand, placed in Group A along with India, Bangladesh, and host Pakistan, will look to clinch their second Champions Trophy title after 2000. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates of ICC Champions Trophy opener between Pakistan and New Zealand: