Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Live Score: 29-Year Hiatus Ends As Cricket Fever Returns To Pakistan
PAK vs NZ Match 1, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Score: Pakistan are all set to square off against New Zealand in the opening match of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025
PAK vs NZ, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE© AFP
Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025, Live Updates: Pakistan are all set to square off against New Zealand in the opening match of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday in Karachi. It's the first time in 29 years that Pakistan are hosting a global cricketing event. Mohammad Rizwan and co, who are also the defending champions, aim to get their first ICC trophy after a hiatus of eight years. However, two back-to-back losses against New Zealand in the recently-concluded Tri-Series have put Pakistan on the back foot. On the other hand, New Zealand, placed in Group A along with India, Bangladesh, and host Pakistan, will look to clinch their second Champions Trophy title after 2000. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates of ICC Champions Trophy opener between Pakistan and New Zealand:
- 12:15 (IST)Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Hosts Pakistan Face In-Form New ZealandPakistan couldn't quite impress as they squared off against New Zealand and South Africa in the recently-concluded tri-series. The Kiwis won all of their matches as they emerge triumphant to take the trophy home. However, the series was only a preparatory assignment, aimed at understanding the conditions in Pakistan. Will New Zealand continue their red-hot form or Pakistan will bank on home advantage to sail through?
- 12:10 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: 29-Year-Long Wait Ends For PakistanFor the first time in 29 years, Pakistan are hosting an ICC event. Over the course of the last two decades, the country has had a lot to face, especially after the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team in Pakistan. The PCB has claimed that Pakistan is as safe as any other country for sporting activities. The board's claims will be put to test in the coming weeks.
