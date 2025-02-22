Jatin Paranjape, the former India cricketer and national selector, believes though the Rohit Sharma-led side will be quietly optimistic of winning their much-anticipated Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan, they would remain watchful of Mohammad Rizwan & Co due to their unpredictability factor. On Sunday, the environment in the 2025 Champions Trophy will hit a crescendo when India take on Pakistan in a highly anticipated Group A clash, to be played in front of a sell-out crowd at the Dubai International Stadium. The two teams last met in an ODI game at the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, with tournament hosts India winning by seven wickets.

“India will go into the game against Pakistan in a very watchful manner. I don't think they will be in an overconfident frame of mind because Pakistan are a very unpredictable team. So, India will be quietly confident - that's how I would put it.”

“This stems from their recent series win against England, where Rohit Sharma scored some runs. So, I think they will be quietly optimistic, but they will also be watchful at the same time,” said Paranjape, currently a member of BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, and co-founder of KheloMore, in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Sunday's match in Dubai will write another thrilling chapter in the epic India-Pakistan rivalry, as well as significantly impacting both teams' future in the eight-team tournament. A win for India would put them on the cusp of entering the semi-finals, while another loss for Pakistan would lead them to an early exit.

“These matches are all huge marquee/derby games where the atmosphere is so electric and charged up that it tends to bring out the best in players as well. So, I would not be surprised if it is a nail-biting game. But I think India will win,” added Paranjape.

In-form India vice-captain Shubman Gill hit an unbeaten 101, his second successive ODI century, as he led the way in chasing down a tricky 229 against Bangladesh in Dubai with 21 balls to spare. According to Paranjape, Gill, the top-ranked ODI batter, taking the responsibility to guide India home in run chases is an excellent sign, and even claimed that he can be the side's next captain.

“It is interesting to see how he is now taking the onus of seeing the team home in these chases. I noticed this new studious approach in him right from the Australian tour, where he was ready to transition into the role of a senior player. I think that is a great sign for Indian cricket, and at some level, Shubman Gill will also be looked at as the next captain of India.”

Paranjape further believes Mohammed Shami's strong spell of 5-53 against Bangladesh, following a 14-month recovery from Achilles tendon surgery and knee swelling, bodes well for India ahead of the clash against Pakistan.

“Shami has been bowling well, and also had a tough domestic season under his belt. So, I think it was a great performance from Shami ahead of the India-Pakistan game. Let's not forget that we do not have Bumrah, so Shami becomes the senior bowler in the team.”

Quizzed on any particular areas India should sharpen up ahead of the clash against Pakistan, Paranjape signed off by suggesting the side should look to include left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in their playing eleven.

Pant currently finds himself on the sidelines as KL Rahul is India's preferred wicketkeeper-batter. “I think they need to get the combination right. They need to play Pant. I think if Pant does not play, India are not playing its best XI - I want to make that very clear.”

