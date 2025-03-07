India have made their way through to the Champions Trophy 2025 final in style. The Rohit Sharma-led side have won all four of their games in the tournament, and almost always in convincing fashion. India's win streak in ODI cricket has extended to seven games. India brushed aside Bangladesh, arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage, before chasing down a total of 265 against Australia in the semis. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali stated that India has instilled a level of fear within their opponents.

India take on New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final on March 9. The Kiwis have already lost a group game to Team India.

"India have instilled fear. Whether South Africa won or New Zealand, whoever would play the semi-final or final, that fear is seen. The way New Zealand kept changing their bowling and made everyone bowl, they are preparing for it," Basit Ali stated, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Having already been defeated once by India, Basit Ali has remarked that New Zealand are under pressure to deliver, particularly against India's high quality spin attack.

During the group stage, New Zealand were undone by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, failing to chase down a total of 250.

"Now they (New Zealand) will face quality spinners. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be dangerous. Varun has already performed so they will be scared. Kuldeep will have to bowl a little quicker though. We will see how they tackle India, but the pressure will be on New Zealand to face Indian spinners," Ali added.

Chakravarthy played his first game of the tournament against New Zealand, and made an instant impact, finishing with figures of 5/42 in 10 overs.

Chakravarthy is already the third-highest wicket-taker of Champions Trophy 2025, with seven. Pacer Mohammed Shami is second with eight scalps, while Kiwi pacer Matt Henry has 10.