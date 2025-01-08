It wasn't too long ago when batter Shubman Gill had been appointed India's vice-captain in two formats. When Gautam Gambhir had walked in as India head coach, Gill had been named vice-captain in both ODIs and T20Is. However, just over a month before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Gill finds himself out of favour for any leadership role, with a report stating that Jasprit Bumrah will be India's vice-captain for the tournament should he regain his fitness. Former cricketer-turned-pundit Sanjay Manjrekar approves of the decision.

While rumours floated that Gill may even captain India in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Manjrekar believes that Gill has other challenges first.

"There was some talk about Shubman Gill being there in Australia as the vice-captain, and look what happened. Bumrah, thankfully, was made the captain, with Rohit Sharma missing the first Test. Look where Gill's career is right now. First, you should make the team on merit," Manjrekar said, speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

A report by The Times of India stated that Bumrah would also be India's ODI vice-captain, and be Rohit Sharma's deputy at the Champions Trophy. Manjrekar was pleased with this call, and even stated that the Test captaincy baton should be handed to the pacer now.

"It's a no-brainer for me. The next Test series is going to be in England. So more of the same. Jasprit Bumrah has to be your next Test captain," Manjrekar stated.

Rohit Sharma led Team India brilliantly when they reached the 2023 World Cup final in dominant fashion. With India playing only three ODIs in 2024, Rohit is set to lead the team again into the Champions Trophy.

However, Bumrah - who led India to victory in its only win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy - will now also deputise in the 50-over format, putting an abrupt interruption to Gill's captaincy ambitions.